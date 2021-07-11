This home is located at 4101 Santa Barbara Drive in Sebring. This home is offered at $239,500 and is listed with Teresa and Kevin Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This is a great buy for this newly updated three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a fenced rear yard. This home comes with an above-ground pool with lounging deck and party deck that is ideal for relaxing or entertaining.
When you walk in the front door you will be delighted to see the openness that this home has to offer. You could use the living room as a living room/formal dining combination or it would also be great as a possible game room. Some of the recent updates include newly installed wood laminate flooring throughout, Thermopane windows in 2021, new counter tops and fixtures in the kitchen, new lighting in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances and ship lap on the walls and ceiling of the kitchen. The rear lanai has been enclosed and now used as a large family room and includes Thermopane windows, ship lap on two walls and an awesome view of the rear yard and pool.
Both guest bedrooms are nice size rooms and the guest bath has a tub/shower combination and raised vanity. The master suite is located off the living room and has a wood feature wall, two closets, single sink raised vanity and arched tile shower.
The kitchen is now open to the family room and includes a breakfast bar, open pantry, newer counter tops, large stainless single sink, breakfast nook and fixed glass window to let in the natural light. The large laundry room is located just off the kitchen and garage for easy access with washer and dryer included.
If you are looking for a place to start enjoying the Florida sunshine, then this may be the place for you. Come and enjoy this inviting above-ground pool with plenty of deck space to relax on by the pool or enjoy that afternoon barbecue with having the privacy of a fully fenced yard with white PVC fencing.
This home is located in in Harder Hall and is within golf cart distance of the Sebring Municipal Golf Course, Inn on the Lakes and Caddyshack Bar & Grill.
This home is priced to sell, so don’t delay on previewing this beautiful home today. Call today to make an appointment to preview this home. Call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com
MLS# 281513