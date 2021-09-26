This home is located at 12 Hillcrest Street in Lake Placid. It is priced at $117,900 and is listed by Laura Shirley with the Highlands Home Team, RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This is a perfect Covered Bridge villa at a great price. This one bedroom, one bath villa boasts new vinyl plank flooring, beautiful crown molding, fresh paint, a newly remodeled kitchen with a modern touch with cupboards and countertops. The owners did not stop there as the bathroom has also been updated with a new vanity, tile shower, flooring and more fresh paint.
There is plenty of outdoor space to flex your green thumb with three large, healthy avocado trees that produce all you can eat from October to January.
Come see this versatile home that offers the option for a second bedroom or family room and the ability to add a half bath. All of this located in a community that boasts the best HOA’s rates in the state, $85 per month that includes basic cable TV service, lawn mowing and maintenance fees for the inground pool, hot tub, clubhouse, library, game room, exercise room, space available RV/boat storage, pickleball courts, community green space and many other amenities.
If you haven’t been to Lake Placid, you will love the “Town of Murals,” The Caladium Capital of the World and voted Most Interesting Town by Reader’s Digest. It’s the rich history, area attractions and local businesses that create this hidden gem. Lake Placid lays claim to 29 named lakes, including Lake Istokpoga, which happens to be the fifth-largest lake in the state of Florida at just under 30,000 acres – well known for large mouth bass. In addition, we have many other lakes perfect for swimming, personal watercraft, skiing and boating.
This is an active and caring 55+ community that has the added security of a single public entrance that is pleasantly isolated. Lake Placid’s best kept secret. Don’t let this one slip away.
