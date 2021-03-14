This home is at 4116 Mulligan Ct.W in Sebring. It is priced at $272,900 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This three-bedroom, two-bath plus roomy office with an inground pool is located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Highlands County –Golf Hammock.
If you are looking for a home that has so many upgrades with handcrafted, top notch workmanship and that WOW factor, this is the one. This home boasts 1,837 square feet of living space and 2,343 total square feet under roof.
The home features an over-sized master suite, sliders to the pool, custom shades, dual sink vanity, brand new tile flooring, shower and light fixtures. There is also his and her closets and a private water closet.
A split plan concept with a pocket door off the living room provides guests with complete privacy. There are two additional bedrooms plus an extra room that could be an office, craft room etc. From the guest bedroom, living room and breakfast nook, you will have an awesome view and access to the pool area.
There is a perfect, secluded setting on the lanai where you can enjoy a cup of coffee, a morning swim or your favorite book. Some additional touches to this home include: freshly painted, plantation shutters, crown molding, lighted shelving, new refrigerator, pool cage has been rescreened, utility sink in the garage and much more. You must see this home to truly appreciate the attention to detail that went into the intricate woodworking features.
