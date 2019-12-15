WASHINGTON — The limited trade deal that the Trump administration and Beijing announced Friday means Americans will avoid a holiday tax increase on imported toys, clothing and smartphones. U.S. farmers can sell more soybeans and pork to China. And American companies should face less pressure to hand over trade secrets to Beijing.
But what the administration gained from the so-called Phase 1 deal that President Donald Trump celebrated falls well short of the demands the president issued when he launched a trade war against Beijing 17 months ago. Further rounds of negotiations will be required to achieve a more significant agreement.
Still, Friday’s preliminary agreement managed to at least defuse a conflict that had put investors on edge and slowed economic growth entering an election year in which Trump plans to campaign, at least in part, on America’s prosperity.
Under the agreement, the Trump administration dropped its plan to impose new tariffs on $160 billion of Chinese imports beginning Sunday — a tax that would have likely led to higher prices on many consumer goods. The administration also agreed to reduce its existing import taxes on about $112 billion in Chinese goods from 15% to 7.5%.
In return, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters, China agreed to buy $40 billion a year in U.S. farm products over two years, even though U.S. agricultural exports to China have never topped $26 billion a year. In addition, Beijing committed to ending a long-standing practice of pressuring companies to hand over their technology as a condition of gaining access to the Chinese market.
Lighthizer said China also agreed to lift certain barriers to its market for such products as beef, poultry, seafood, pet food and animal feed.
In all, the U.S. expects a $200 billion boost in exports over two years as a result of the deal.
“We expect the trade deficit to go down for sure,” Lighthizer said, adding that the agreement will likely be signed the first week in January and take effect 30 days later.
At the same time, the Phase 1 agreement leaves some major issues unresolved, notably complaints that Beijing unfairly subsidizes its own companies to give them a competitive edge in world markets.
Many trade analysts said the agreement amounted to a mixed bag.
“This deal should go a long way in reversing the downward spiral in bilateral trade relations and increasing certainty for U.S. businesses,” said Wendy Cutler, a former U.S. trade negotiator who is now vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute.
But, she cautioned, “it’s unclear on how far the Phase 1 agreement goes in addressing the key structural issues that brought the U.S. to the negotiating table 17 months ago.’’
Friday’s announcement means the U.S. will still continue to impose 25% import taxes on $250 billion in Chinese goods and will halve the tariffs on a separate $112 billion to 7.5%. It will drop plans to target an additional $160 billion. That step would have extended the tariffs to just about everything China sells the United States and would have hit consumer items such as toys and smartphones that have so far largely been spared.
Beijing has retaliated by taxing $120 billion in U.S. exports, including soybeans and other farm products that are vital to many of Trump’s supporters in rural America.
Lighthizer said the Phase 1 agreement addressed one of the key U.S. concerns: Ensuring that a deal can be enforced. The Trump administration and other critics say China has a long history of violating its promises. Friday’s deal establishes a dispute resolution process. If a complaint isn’t resolved, the aggrieved party can impose sanctions, including tariffs.