Organ Transplant

Surgical instruments are used during an organ transplant surgery at a hospital in Washington on Tuesday, June 28, 2016. The U.S. counted its millionth organ transplant on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, a milestone that comes at a critical time for Americans still desperately waiting for that chance at survival.

 MOLLY RILEY/AP FILE PHOTO

The U.S. counted its millionth organ transplant on Friday, a milestone that comes at a critical time for Americans still desperately waiting for that chance at survival.

It took decades from the first success — a kidney in 1954 — to transplant 1 million organs, and officials can’t reveal if this latest was a kidney, too, or some other organ. But advocates opened a new campaign to speed the next million transplants by encouraging more people to register as organ donors.

