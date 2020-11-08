Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. High 82F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%.