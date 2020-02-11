I would hope that your readers will read the questions that follow and be grateful to be living in the United States of America.
Do you have a home?
Do you have furniture in that home?
Do you have a refrigerator, stove, running, water and indoor bathroom facilities?
Do you have food in your refrigerator?
Do you have good health and/or the means to improve your health?
Do you have a bank account?
Do you have clothes and shoes to wear?
Do you have a family?
Do you have one or more friends?
Do you have dreams for your future?
I don’t want to know your answers, but I believe that most of these questions will be answered “yes.” There are many parts of this world where most or all the answers would be “no.”
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring