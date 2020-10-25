SEBRING — The Florida Department of Health’s Saturday report shows Highlands County has added 15 new cases of coronavirus. Despite being one more case than Friday, Saturday’s positivity rate is a little bit better than Friday’s 8.14%.
The new cases bring the COVID-19 case count to 2,528, including nonresidents. The new cases come from the 158 tests processed on Friday and brings Saturday’s positivity rate to 7.65%.
The FDOH report shows the county’s deaths remains at 110, an FDOH correction was made on Friday, after 111 deaths was reported on Thursday.
There have been 263 hospitalizations for COVID-19 with 17 people currently hospitalized per the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) as of noon on Saturday. More than half of the ICU beds in the county are available. ACHA is showing the ICU bed census at 14 with 16 beds or 53.33% available. The county’s hospital bed census is 182 with 77 beds available.
The overall median age is 48 with Friday’s median age at 71-years-old.
Nearby Okeechobee County has a total of 1,711 total cases including nonresidents and just 38 deaths. Saturday’s report showed a daily positivity rate of 6.67%. The county has had 191 hospitalizations with 17 people hospitalized with COVID on Saturday.
Glades County is on its second straight day with no new cases and have had several days with zero new cases this month. This could be due to extremely low testing numbers that range from a low of two with 32 as the high. There is a total of 593 cases and only six deaths. The positivity rate on Saturday’s report was 0.00% However, the county has had two days of 33.33% positivity ratings since Oct. 10.
DeSoto County, to the west, had 1,651 cases of coronavirus, including nonresidents. There have been 29 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Testing in DeSoto is relatively lower than other counties with several days of double digit testing and only four days of testing over 100 on the available data. The positivity rate in DeSoto on Saturday’s report was 6.52%.
Counties in Florida that saw cases rise by triple digits were: Brevard – 151,Broward – 470,Duval – 233, Hillsborough – 274, Lee – 144, Orange – 307, Palm Beach – 322, Pinellas – 193, Polk – 147 and Volusia – 109.
Gulf and Liberty Counties, along with Glades, did not report any new cases.
The state’s positive COVID-19 cases rose by 4,471 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 776,251. An additional 77 deaths attributed to coronavirus were added on Saturday, bringing the overall deaths to 16,620.
According to FDOH, there have been 5,945,372 tests processed, of those, 5,161810 have tested negative. Saturday’s positivity rate was 3.66% with an overall positivity rate of 13.06%.
Nationwide, Saturday’s report is not good with a single-day record of more than 83,000 new cases. That comes one day after setting the previous high of more than 77,000.
Over the last week, the country’s positivity rate is 5.8%, according to John Hopkins University.
Nationally, there have been 8,529,944 cases of infection reported and 224,301 deaths attributed to coronavirus.
Globally, 42,419,042 cases of COVID-19 have been counted and 1,146,596 deaths reported.
Free testing will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 28 near the Sears entrance of the Lakeshore Mall. The drive through service is from 8-9 a.m. Express service by reservation is from 8-10 a.m. Call the local health department at 863-386-5690.