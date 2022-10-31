Superstorm Anniversary-Disaster Aid

This Oct. 31, 2012 photo shows one of many destroyed homes in Mantoloking NJ two days after Superstorm Sandy hit. On the 10th anniversary of the storm, government officials and residents say much has been done to protect against the next storm, but caution that much more still needs to be done to protect against future storms. 

 WAYNE PARRY/AP FILE PHOTO

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — Survivors of storms that pounded several U.S. states say the nation’s disaster aid system is broken and that they want reforms to get money into victims’ hands faster, with less red tape.

On the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy’s landfall at the Jersey Shore, devastating communities throughout the northeast, survivors gathered Saturday with others who went through hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Ida along with victim advocacy groups from New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Puerto Rico.

