SEBRING — As if the news couldn’t get worse for Florida citrus growers, it did again.
On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) predicted an even lower harvest for the 2022-23 season than it had in December.
The orange projection fell by another 10% to 18 million 90-pound boxes, the industry standard, a loss of another 2 million boxes, all in Valencias.
The non-Valencia forecast remained unchanged at 7 million boxes, but Valencias will drop to 11 million boxes, the USDA predicts.
Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, said this is just another example of how Hurricane Ian has impacted this year’s crop.
“We’ll see what comes to fruition,” Royce said. “Obviously, it’s worse in other areas [of Florida]. It’s not a good story here.”
He said there is potential that the crop may rebound like it did after Hurricane Irma hit in 2017. The only problem then was that juice plants brought in “off-shore” juice and didn’t expect the extra 20-30 million boxes from that harvest.
“I hope we will see much less long-term impact,” Royce said.
He announced on Friday to member growers that it didn’t seem the weekend winter temperatures would drop low enough to affect the crop. However, he did warn growers to keep a close eye on temperatures in their specific locations.
2021-22 harvests saw a total of 22.8 million boxes of Valencias alone, coupled with 18.5 million of non-Valencias for a total of 41.05 million. That was before freezes in early 2022, a hailstorm in April that took out more groves and Hurricane Ian.
A late-September USDA prediction of 28 million boxes – 17 million Valencias and 11 million non-Valencias – hadn’t taken Ian into account, but was already a severe drop.
December’s first season prediction dropped even further with a forecast of only 13 million boxes of Valencia oranges and just 7 million boxes of non-Valencias.
Between Florida and California, the U.S. will only grow 65.25 million boxes of oranges this season, USDA states.
Meanwhile, Florida’s grapefruit and tangerine/tangelo forecasts fell even further, proportionately, by 17%.
If all of the USDA predictions hold true, tangerine/tangelo harvests will go down by 33%, grapefruit by 55% and all oranges by 56%
Both the Valencia and non-Valencia fruit sizes are close to the minimum, and droppage on both is above the maximum, USDA reports. It’s expected to stay high through the harvest.
The Florida grapefruit forecast is just 1.5 million boxes, down 300,000 boxes, all in red grapefruit, now at 1.32 million boxes. White grapefruit predictions are holding at 180,000 boxes.
As with oranges, red grapefruit size is expected to be below average at harvest with droppage above the maximum.
White grapefruit, however, should be above average size at harvest, but with droppage also above average.
Tangerines and tangelos have dropped 100,000 boxes to 500,000.
In California, orange production is expected to drop, too. California is expected to harvest 46.1 million boxes, down 1 million from December.
Texas’ orange forecast is holding at 1.15 million boxes.
Grapefruit in those two states will go up, USDA predicts, by 200,000 boxes each. California should gather 4.3 million and Texas should get 2.2 million, predictions state.
California will also see more tangerines and tangelos, up 2 million boxes from December’s prediction, for a total of 22 million.
Lemons, the only other domestic citrus market noted on Thursday’s report, should go up by 350,000 boxes in Arizona to reach 1.5 million. In California, though, the lemon forecast has dipped 1 million boxes to a total of 22 million.