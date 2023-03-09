SEBRING — Florida’s citrus forecast has come up slightly from the February estimate, but only slightly.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that it increased the prediction for this year’s Florida orange harvest from 16 million 90-pound boxes to 16.1 million — 725,000 tons — thanks to a better outlook on early-season, mid-season and Navel oranges, up to 6.1 million boxes from February’s prediction of 6 million.
The forecast for Valencias remains the same as February at 10 million boxes, or 450,000 tons, but the overall 2022-23 Florida forecast is still down 61% from last season’s harvest.
Grapefruit, which had held steady at a forecast of 1.5 million boxes — 1.32 million red and 180,000 white — now has been given a slight increase for a total of 1.6 million boxes, or 68,000 tons.
The forecast for tangerines and tangelos has held steady at 500,000 boxes — 24,000 tons.
News of the latest numbers follows last week’s annual Highlands County Citrus Growers Association meeting, where out-going president Emma Ezell spoke of the tough year growers have had in the last two seasons, including a freeze, hail, some drought and two hurricanes. She remarked on how growers have been resilient.
“I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of being resilient,” Ezell said.
However, she pointed to how citrus growers have pulled together to be “OJ Strong” in recent years, and encouraged growers to remain strong in what has become several years of tough seasons.
In-coming president Aaron Nelson recommended that those growers who have not joined the Florida Citrus Mutual should consider doing so, to help access help for their groves as well as have a voice in policies that affect the industry.
Officials with the Florida Citrus Mutual, as well as U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin (District 18) have said they are working with government officials and agencies to better help the state’s citrus industry.
Meanwhile, the national orange harvest has also suffered in recent years. The USDA reports that while the overall U.S. forecast for the 2022-23 season is at 2.62 million tons, up slightly from the February forecast, that’s still down 25% from the 2021-22 harvest.
The California Valencia orange forecast is 8.10 million boxes, or 324,000 tons, unchanged from previous forecast but down 6% from last season. The non-Valencia forecast is 38 million.
However, California’s total orange forecast of 46.1 million boxes, or 1.84 million tons, remains unchanged from the previous month’s forecast but is up 14% from last season’s harvest.
California’s grapefruit total has stayed the same at 4.3 million boxes and its tangerine/tangelo forecast remains the same at 22 million boxes.
Texas numbers have remained unchanged at 900,000 boxes of non-Valencia oranges, 250,000 boxes of Valencias and 2.2 million boxes of grapefruit.