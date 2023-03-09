SEBRING — Florida’s citrus forecast has come up slightly from the February estimate, but only slightly.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that it increased the prediction for this year’s Florida orange harvest from 16 million 90-pound boxes to 16.1 million — 725,000 tons — thanks to a better outlook on early-season, mid-season and Navel oranges, up to 6.1 million boxes from February’s prediction of 6 million.

Recommended for you