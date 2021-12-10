SEBRING — Federal forecasters have dropped their citrus harvest prediction another 2% since the low prediction made in October.
Thursday’s forecast from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service gave a Florida orange harvest prediction of 46 million boxes, down from the 47 million boxes predicted two months ago and down 13% from last season’s final harvest of 52.8 million boxes of oranges.
The hit came to Florida’s non-Valencia orange production, which is predicted to go down from 19 million to 18 million 90-pound boxes, the industry standard for measuring the harvest. Last year, the state harvested 22.7-million boxes of non-Valencia oranges.
The Navel forecast, which is part of the non-Valencia forecast, has not changed from 450,000 boxes, roughly 3% of the non-Valencia total. Navel size and droppage are above average, as is droppage for all of Florida’s citrus trees, thanks to HLB, also called citrus greening. The predicted levels of fruit loss are expected to remain high at harvest, USDA officials said.
This might not affect Highlands County citrus growers proportionately, according to Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association. He has often pointed out that the county’s total acreage of citrus groves has increased in recent years, and local growers’ market share in Florida production has also increased, thanks in part to groves in other counties being converted for development.
Other production predictions are unchanged from October. Valencia oranges are expected to tally up at 28 million boxes, with fruit size below average right now and expected to stay below average at harvest.
Grapefruit, however, came up 8% from October by 300,000 boxes to 4.1 million. If that prediction holds, it will equal the 4.1 million boxes harvested last season. Part of that number, the red grapefruit forecast increased by 100,000 boxes to reach 3.3 million boxes. Red grapefruit fruit size at harvest is projected to be above average, with below average droppage.
The white grapefruit forecast jumped 200,000 boxes to 800,000 boxes, also predicted to have fruit above average size and with below average droppage.
Forecasts for Florida tangerines and tangelos are unchanged from October forecast. At 900,000 boxes, it’s 1% more than last season’s 890,000 boxes.
Meanwhile, California is expected to harvest 35 million boxes of non-Valencia oranges, and 8.5 million boxes of Valencia oranges, 3 million boxes of grapefruit and 21 million boxes of tangerines and tangelos.
California also has lemon production, estimated at 21 million boxes this year, compared to Arizona’s 1.3 million for the 2021-22 season.
Texas is expected to harvest 450,000 boxes of non-Valencia oranges, 100,000 boxes of Valencia oranges and 3.1 million boxes of grapefruit.