Roof repairs, damaged sheetrock and even storm damages are some of the home repairs that U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) money could help fix. The USDA has a 504 Home Repair Program that could provide a low interest loan or grant depending on qualifications.

Dean Wallace is the CEO and loan packager for Hicoria Pines Homes, Inc., a 501c3 organization. Wallace helps very-low to low-income families become homeowners with a 502 USDA loan. The loans can be for a home in just about any rural setting in America and U.S. Territories.

