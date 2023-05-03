Roof repairs, damaged sheetrock and even storm damages are some of the home repairs that U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) money could help fix. The USDA has a 504 Home Repair Program that could provide a low interest loan or grant depending on qualifications.
Dean Wallace is the CEO and loan packager for Hicoria Pines Homes, Inc., a 501c3 organization. Wallace helps very-low to low-income families become homeowners with a 502 USDA loan. The loans can be for a home in just about any rural setting in America and U.S. Territories.
Repairs from storm damage can be funded with a 504 grant if a homeowner qualifies. In order to qualify, a family of four or less people cannot have a household income of $49,500. For a household of five to eight people, the maximum income cannot exceed $65,350.
“All you have to do is to get a couple of quotes from a licensed contractor,” Wallace said. “Then I can submit the application. The good thing about this program is the grant money is up to around $40,000.”
As a loan packager, Wallace helps others gather all the paperwork they need and submits it. There is no fee for his expertise. Being that the funds are a grant, the money does not need to be paid back.
“Since it’s a loan, they (USDA) do not need to do a credit check,” Wallace said.
The original deadline for funding has been extended until March 31, 2024. That may seem like plenty of time, but Hicoria Pines Homes President Tiffany Green pointed out the funds are limited and they are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The storm damage portion of the 504 Home Repair Program is for all ages and is temporary.
Homeowners 62 years or older may also qualify for up to a $10,000 grant with very-low income. Very-low income would be $40,900 for a family of greater than five people. A family of less than five, the qualifying household income would be $30,950. This portion of the program is ongoing.
Homeowners of any age who need repairs can apply for up to a $40,000 loan. Wallace said the annual percentage rate (APR) on the loan is just 1%.
“It’s almost free money,” he said.
Call Wallace to make an appointment for all the details and for help with the applications.
Hicoria Pines Homes, Inc. is at 106 Washington St. in Lake Placid. The phone number is 863-318-7481 or toll-free at 833-524-3058.