SEBRING — With supply chains under more strain from bad weather and renewed COVID-19 spread, the USDA plans to bolster school lunch programs.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced plans to expand school meal reimbursements by another $750 million to help schools cover the cost of providing healthy, nutritious meals to students, in spite of inflation, price increases and supply-chain problems.
“USDA understands that balancing the pressures of the pandemic with the need to feed children healthy and nutritious meals continues to be a priority for schools across the country,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said.
He added that the current administration is “doing everything we can” and assured people that the higher meal reimbursements would help allow school meal programs to continue providing children with “the nourishment they need to grow, learn, and thrive.”
In a press release, the USDA stated that school lunch reimbursement rates usually do not increase during the school year. With the pandemic, however, the department will allow schools to take advantage of the highest rates it offers, which are usually reserved for the USDA Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
By law, these summer rates adjust for inflation annually in January, the USDA stated. By allowing it now, the release said, it gives schools more purchasing power, while giving families fewer meal expenses to worry about each school day.
At the start of the 2021-2022 school year, the SFSP lunch reimbursement rate for participating schools was already 15% higher than the standard reimbursement for a free lunch, the USDA stated.
With the new rate, schools will receive another 25 cents per lunch, for a total of 22% more for school lunches than they would under normal conditions, the USDA reports.
For Florida, this means slightly less than an additional $57.3 million, to help bring back some of the $262 million schools lost in nutrition funding due to COVID-19 in the 2020 school year alone. The $57.3 million is in addition to $93.2 million in federal emergency relief funding that Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried announced in July 2021 for Florida schools impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, providing nutritious meals to Florida students across the state has remained a top priority,” Fried said last week. “But our school nutrition providers have also been faced with challenges due to staffing shortages, supply chain issues, and funding shortfalls.”