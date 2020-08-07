I worked in Highlands County government for 42 years: 10 years in the Clerk’s Office and then 32 years in the Property Appraiser’s Office. I have seen county government from the inside out.
I am writing to encourage you to vote for the most qualified candidate for Highlands County Clerk of Courts, Jerome Kaszubowski. Jerome has over 30 years of experience there, a lot of on-the-job- training. I know Bob Germaine, the current Clerk has relied on Jerome to help guide and direct the Clerk of Courts Office.
I lived 67 years of my life in Highlands County, before the need to be closer to my son moved me away. If I still lived in Highlands, I would vote for Jerome. I encourage you to do so too.
Look, Florida statutes say who is eligible to run for office. Common sense says you should vote for the most qualified and experienced candidate – Jerome Kaszubowski for Highlands County Clerk of Courts.
Bruce Strenth
Crawfordville