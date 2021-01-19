Why doesn't the Highlands County health (department) utilize the experience of retire military medics and corpsmen to expedite to COVID-19 vaccine program. I for one had, during my career in the U.S. Navy, given thousands for injections to sailors and Marines.
If we are deemed not qualified, then maybe we could at least prepare the syringes for the people giving the injections. You might as well use these folks to speed up the process. Just saying.
Ed Cunningham
Chief Hospital Corpsman
U.S.Navy (Ret)
Lake Placid