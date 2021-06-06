GAINESVILLE — Riley Hogan went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead South Florida past host Florida 5-3 on Friday to open the Gainesville Regional.
South Florida (29-27) was making its 14th NCAA regional appearance in school history, while Florida (38-21) played in its 13 straight.
The game was delayed in the top of the sixth, with USF leading 3-2, for two-plus hours due to lightning in the area. After the break, USF capitalized on a passed ball and wild pitch to score Jake Sullivan.
Hogan cleared the wall in the third for a 2-0 lead, and he added an RBI single in the seventh to score Carmine Lane, who had reached third after a double and an error.
USF starter Jack Jasiak allowed four hits and one run in four innings. Dylan Burns (5-5) struck out three in three innings and Orion Kerkering picked up his fifth save by striking out two in the ninth.
Third baseman Nathan Hickey led Florida with an RBI double in the third and an RBI single in the fifth. Kris Armstrong capped the scoring with a solo homer in the eighth.
Florida starter Tommy Mace (6-2) allowed three runs in five innings, while striking out four.
FSU 5, Southern Miss 2
OXFORD, Miss. — Parker Messick allowed seven hits and two runs — none earned — with five strikeouts over six innings and Florida State fell behind early before rallying to beat Southern Miss 5-2 on Friday night in the opening game of the double-elimination Oxford Regional.
Logan Lacey had a double, a home run and two RBIs, Mat Nelson hit two-run shot and Elijah Cabell added a solo homer for No. 3 seed Florida State (31-22).
The Seminoles have made 43 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and 58 overall.
Lacey hit a two-run homer before Cabell’s shot to left center gave Florida State a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning.
Gabe Montenegro reached on an error to lead off the bottom of the first and Reed Trimble singled to right field. Montenegro scored when Charlie Fischer also reached on an error and Christopher Sargent drove in Trimble with a single to give No. 2 seed Southern Miss (37-20) a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Nelson’s homer capped the scoring in the eighth. The Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year has 23 home runs this season — tied with South Carolina’s Wes Clarke, who also homered Friday, for most in the nation — the most by a Florida State player since Buster Posey hit 26 in 2008.