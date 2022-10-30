Election 2022 House Utah

U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens, left, debates with Democrat Darlene McDonald, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in South Jordan, Utah, in their first and only meeting in the lead-up to the midterm elections.

 RICK BOWMER/AP PHOTRO

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens and Democratic challenger Darlene McDonald agreed on none of the issues addressed Friday in their only debate before the midterm elections, with each largely echoing their party’s talking points on inflation, abortion and infrastructure spending.

In an untelevised debate in the basement of a suburban real estate office with an audience of only campaign staff and half a dozen reporters, the Utah Republican blamed Democrats and President Joe Biden for fentanyl being imported across the U.S.-Mexico border, racial division and inflation. Owens accused Democrats of pushing critical race theory — an academic framework that connects the country’s history, including the legacy of slavery, to contemporary racism — and said that it’s destroying the country’s social fabric.

Recommended for you