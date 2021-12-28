VA hospital needed in Highlands
I am writing to comment on the article by Billie Jewett in reference to needing a VA hospital in Highlands County.
The nearest hospital is in Fort Myers and that is a long way to drive for treatment. There are a lot of veterans who can’t make that drive and therefore they can’t get the help they need. I am one of those veterans. It’s just too far to drive.
Most of the veterans are just too old to make the long trip to the nearest VA hospital. We served our country and did our time. Like the other writer stated, there are enough veterans in Highlands County to justify a VA hospital in this county.
David Todd
Sebring