SEBRING — The Veterans Administration Bay Pines Health Care System is not really interested in buying and fixing up Highlands Regional Medical Center, an agency official said Tuesday.
It is looking to increase services and expand its existing facility by 5,000 square feet, said Joseph Scotchlas, assistant director of the Bay Pines Healthcare System. The current lease, begun in 2012, is due to end in 2022. They have put out a request for lease proposals, for developers to offer existing buildings to renovate or sites where they can build.
When U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (FL-17) suggested HRMC to By Pines, Scotchlas said it would have been a tremendous undertaking, with an estimated renovation cost of at least $20 million, likely significantly more. Acquiring such a property would require Congressional approval.
Meanwhile, HRMC is under lease to HCA Healthcare (Hospital Corporation of America), and CEO Jason L. Kimbrell has confirmed the company is still leasing the building from Highlands County through July 31, 2027.
Susie Bishop, on the board of trustees for HRMC, said HCA intends “to stay here long term.” The company is looking at building a new facility, Bishop said. That could take three years, but if done, Bishop said HCA plans to convert the existing building for needs not served in Highlands.
Purchase talks are in progress, she said. County Administrator Randy Vosburg confirmed that, saying there are plans to send a letter with an official offer to the Board of County Commission. It just hasn’t happened yet.
Scotchlas said the VA would also take up to three years to build a new facility, if none are available to renovate. If the county can find facilities to renovate, retrofitting them could take 18-24 months, he said.
“We don’t necessarily specify in the lease proposal whether build or renovate,” Scotchlas said, noting that officials prefer the shorter renovation time period.
He expects the VA to issue an award to lease or build by Sept. 30, 2021, the end of this fiscal year. The expansion would increase the footprint of the current facility, which is approximately 9,520 square feet now, Scotchlas said, by 54% to 15,000 square feet.
Bay Pines’ larger clinic could be located near HRMC, somewhere along U.S. 27 between the hospital and Liberty Star Plaza at South George Boulevard, according to preliminary information relayed by Vosburg. That would depend now on what lease offers the VA gets.
Scotchlas said Highlands County sits at the far eastern end of the 10-county area Bay Pines serves, but the new lease would keep a presence in Highlands County through 2038.
Beth Degnan of Lake Placid said she would welcome increased services, as she has visited the VA hospital in Cape Coral many times for both her father and uncle. She complained that the facility seemed too spread out, forcing people to walk past and through empty spaces.
Scotchlas said the VA is trying to arrange spaces like the private sector so people are not wandering around the entire hospital.
Degnan complained also that the patient transport van no longer makes runs to and from Highlands County. Scotchlas said it stopped during the pandemic, but had begun making runs again.