My husband and I are permanent residents and have lived in Lake Placid for over 22 years. We are considered “high risk” during this pandemic due to age [both over 80] and medical conditions. We have self-isolated since March 2020 and follow the CDC guidelines.
We registered for the COVID vaccine in early January, my husband by computer and I by telephone call to a “live person.” To date, we have not received any confirmation numbers or telephone calls [our preferred means of contact] to set up an appointment date and time.
Today, Feb. 15th, we had the good fortune to drive to the Health Department in Moore Haven after being alerted by our daughter that Glades County had vaccines to distribute from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at a walk-in event with no appointments necessary. We arrived a little before 8 a.m. prepared for a long wait but due to the efficiency of this operation, we were both vaccinated by 8:40 a.m. with an appointment to return in March for the second shot. All the workers there were extremely pleasant and helpful and we thank them.
It is really sad that so many Highlands County residents have had to travel elsewhere for their vaccine due to frustration at the lengthy wait and the lack of clear communication here. There is absolutely no way to verify that your name is, in fact, on the wait list.
Today, County Administrator Randy Vosburg justly complimented the staff on the work they have been doing but I, for one, believe that they are capable of doing much better. Please, prove me right.
Marianne Reason
Lake Placid