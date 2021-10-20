The following is an actual Religious Exemption we created for my son, Josiah, and his lovely wife, Brittnee. Feel free to use any part of this to assist in creating your own. Credit for much of the content goes to Liberty Council Action, a wonderful resource.
Text from Brittnee: ”I’m sitting in my car crying happy tears because my covid exemption got accepted and I do not need to get the vaccine! Thank you SO SO much for your help and writing that exemption letter for me! I can’t even begin to tell you what it means to me! I’m so thankful!!”
Dear Allina Health Care,
Don’t’ worry about anything, pray about everything, with thanksgiving make your requests to God, and the peace of God that passes understanding, will guard your heart and mind through Christ Jesus (Philippians 4:6-7).
I have prayed about how to respond to the COVID shot directive, in light of my current, marvelous and miraculous pregnancy, and in light of my pro-life and Christian beliefs.
I believe my body belongs to God and is the temple of His Holy Spirit (1 Corinthians 6:19-20). I believe innocent life is sacred to God, from conception, to birth, to natural death (Jeremiah 1:5). I believe God’s promise that “if anyone lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all liberally” (James 1:5).
In this wisdom, and in His peace, I’m writing to request a medical and religious exemption from Allina Health Care Systems, COVID shot directive.
Very soon my husband and I will be cradling our new born baby, our son, our precious Elijah. We thank God, for our miracle of life growing inside me. It wasn’t easy. My husband, Josiah was heart broken when he went to his dad and cried out, “Dad, why won’t God let us get pregnant?”
We prayed. And prayed. And then through another miracle, a medical miracle, today, I feel life inside me growing day by day. We love our little Elijah so much, and haven’t even met him. His room is ready. Elijah Scott is embroidered in shirts and blankets and wall hangings. Scott is in honor of Josiah’s step dad who passed away far too soon from cancer.
I love working with Allina, it’s my chosen profession. I get to see, and help others to see, the miracle of life growing in them. I thank God for all the medical advances and miracles He has given us. I’m not against medicine or vaccines. I don’t know any commandment that says, “thou shalt not get vaccinated.” However, I am unable, in good conscience, to get this vaccine.
It’s not about a commandment, written in stone, it’s about one, written in flesh, in our heart. Jesus says it like this: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” (Matthew 22:36-40). Love God. Love people. Period.
In light of that commandment of love, I prayed. We prayed. We didn’t only pray for direction, for wisdom, we prayed for understanding. We searched and studied as well. God has given us a brain, and expects us to use it.
Should we get the vaccine?
Priority one: what’s best for our precious little Elijah. Will the vaccine harm him in any way?
Second priority: What’s best for others. I’m around others in my job. Should I protect and ‘love my neighbor’ by getting vaccinated?
Will the vaccine harm my baby? The vaccine hasn’t been around long enough to really tell. However, it’s been around long enough to kill. I found article after article of tragedies after taking the vaccine.
Breastfeeding Baby Dies After Mother Receives Pfizer Vaccine
Spontaneous Miscarriages, Stillbirths Occurring After COVID-19 Vaccination
Experts Warn of ‘Huge Risk’ as Moderna Launches COVID Vaccine Trials for Pregnant Women
Pregnant Women Should Not Get a COVID Vaccine
How could we obey God’s commandment of love and subject our precious baby Elijah to such risks?
But those are extremely rare cases.
Perhaps, but not as rare as the chance that one of us will contract the virus and die. Science has shown that even if we do get it, we have very near to a 100% chance of survival with no adverse side effects. In doing so, we may feel sick, for a while. However, by contracting the virus naturally, our resistance will grow, just as God designed and when we recover, our system will be, according to science, “far superior” to those who are vaccinated.
That brings us to the question of God’s command of loving others. Should we get vaccinated to protect, and love, others? Once again, science has shown that vaccinated people still get and give the virus.
Considering that the unvaccinated, after beating the virus, have a “far superior” immunity, and the vaccinated have an inferior immunity, we can reasonably conclude that the vaccinated with weaker immune systems, are more likely to get and give the virus.
Therefore, walking in love to God, is to walk in faith, knowing that even if we contract the virus, by His divine design, we will recover and come out stronger than before. So strong in fact, that we will be less of a risk to others. Which also accomplishes the command of loving others.
We also discovered something else about this vaccine. Something more sinister. Something that breaks one of the Commandments written in stone. The sixth commandment. Thou Shalt Not Murder.
All currently available COVID-19 vaccines used cell lines originating from aborted children in their manufacturing or testing.
As Christians, we believe life begins at conception and ends at natural death. The Scriptures reveal that God knows us even before we are conceived. Jeremiah 1:4-5 states: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born, I set you apart; I appointed you…”
God’s creative powers are at work while we’re still in the womb. “For You created my inmost being; You knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Your works are wonderful; I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from You when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in Your book before one of them came to be.” (Psalm 139: 13-16).
