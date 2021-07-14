As the nurse pulled out the tiny needle after giving me the COVID-19 second shot, I was elated. It was painless and I visualized a quick victory over the COVID-19 virus. Five months later, I know we have met the enemy and it is us.
The percentage of Highlands County residents 12 or older who are fully vaccinated seems to have stalled at 36.6%. Our county’s vulnerability level is rated by covidactnow.org as very high. I asked myself what we could do to get a larger percentage vaccinated and how could I help. I decided to start asking people I encountered whether they had received their shots and if they have not, why not, given that it is now so easy.
I began by making the case for getting shots to protect the larger community rather than individuals. I quickly realized that some people had a hard time with the concept of the common good. It is as if the nation is ahead in a relay race where one racer hands off the baton to another and the last racers notice we are winning and stop running.
When asked why they had not gotten their shots, one of the most common answers was “I don’t know enough.” Their answers were so similar that I wondered if they were watching the same TV stations.
When asked what information they needed, they would often shift to “the vaccines were developed too fast.” What they did not seem to understand was that the Trump Administration made a risky, but smart investment into research at the outset. The other factor was that decades of basic research resulted in beginning the search on third base.
The answer “I don’t trust it” should be interpreted as I don’t trust government for anything. I countered with the fact that millions of people have been inoculated and the people who are dying are the unvaccinated. Where is the late Carl Sagan when we need him? He once said:
“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science and technology. This combustible mixture of ignorance and power, sooner or later, is going to blow up in our faces.”
The most common answers among young people are “I don’t have time” or “I have more important things to do.” Many young people believe that bad things do happen, but such things will never happen to them. They clearly need some adult attention. By adult, I mean mature grown-ups who love them more than they do political cult leaders.
Some low-wage workers told me that they could not afford to take time off. This is a situation where we need to persuade employers to give employees paid time off. All things being equal, I would choose a business with a sign saying “all of our staff has been vaccinated” over one that did not.
Then there are the free-lunch folks. Some people told me that they were waiting because if everyone else gets their shots, then they would not need to do so. Meanwhile, the CDC says 99% of COVID-19 deaths in May were unvaccinated people.
Although no government mandate requires vaccinations, “I don’t want the government telling me what to do” was heard several times. Really? Does this mean you don’t have to stop at red lights? Do builders not need to put rebar into concrete in high-rise buildings? Can anyone take a loaded AR 15 into a public school? This is a long slippery slope, greased daily by talking heads paid millions every year.
What incentives can we offer people who don’t wake up every day thinking about the common good? As an experiment, I withdrew 10 $100 bills from my retirement account and then I went looking for people who might be persuaded to obtain their shots. I still have four $100 bills in my billfold, but I want to believe that I might have saved some lives. Folks smarter than me need to identify some incentives.
I came away from my little experiment believing that we have to strengthen our sense of community before we can solve this pandemic or many other societal problems. Our elected leaders need to lead on this. Since Highlands County elected Republicans, more of them should take a break from fighting nonexistent voter fraud and start talking about vaccinating people.
James Uprchurch is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.