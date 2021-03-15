Starting today, COVID-19 vaccines will be available to even more people in the county and state as the qualifying age drops to 60. Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Executive Order 21-62 on March 8 with an effective date of today, March 15.
In a Lake City press conference on Thursday morning, said the demand for the vaccines has been softening. The new Executive Order qualifications are:
- long-term care facility residents and staff
- persons 60 years of age and older
- health care personnel with direct patient contact
- K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older
- sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older
The medically vulnerable that have a form from the Florida Department of Health filled out by their doctor.
“If you’re in the 55-59 age bracket, we want to lower that very soon as well, DeSantis said. “We may be able to do that quicker than initially anticipated.”
The governor said he anticipated getting to age 55 “relatively soon.” He answered the burning question when all adults may receive vaccines. If the supply “floodgates really open, we could be in a position, sometime in April, where it’s just available and people can get it.”
DeSantis said the state had reached 60% of seniors 65+ who had at least one vaccine or about 3 million people. The governor stated the “vast, vast majority,” over 55 counties (out of 67) in the state have over 50% of seniors vaccinated. Lag times of 4-5 days in reporting could mean the numbers are much higher. He said only Hernando County was under 50% vaccinated that has a population of 100,000 or more. He said they will be pushing for the rural surge there, much like it did in Highlands County.
“The good thing about that is, if you surge vaccine at the right time, and you have good folks working that gets the shots in arms, you can get those numbers up very quickly,” DeSantis said at the press conference. “So, for example, I was in Highlands County, last week. They were close to the bottom in senior coverage rates in the State of Florida. We did a vaccine surge- actually, they had a good site in one of the malls there.”
In one week, Highlands County was at 52% vaccinated, up from 37% on Thursday, March 4, when the governor was at the Lakeshore Mall Point of Distribution. At the POD, he met and thanked County Commissioners Scott Kirouac and Arlene Tuck as well as County Administrator Randy Vosburg and Emergency Management Director LaTosha Reiss and others for a job well done with the POD. DeSantis vowed to get more vaccines to the county. He estimated Highlands County would be at 60% in a week.
The Highlands County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People branch #5087 continues the “Sleeves Up” campaign with vaccines at 8:30 a.m. on March 17 at Ridge Seventh Day Adventist Church at 507 Hal McRae Boulevard in Avon Park. Pre-registration is mandatory; call 863-434-1612. Second doses from last week, will be done at Ridge SDA Church on March 30
Vaccines will be given from a POD at the Avon Park Community Center at 310 W. Main St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, March 15-17. Walk-ups/drive-thru patrons are welcome and there is no need to pre-register at this POD.
The county’s POD will continue to vaccinate those who qualify. Pre-registering is mandatory and the state guidelines are also followed there. Sign up at myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-200-3858. The TTY number is 833-476-1513. POD hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until further notice.
Vaccines will be given a federally supported POD at the Avon Park Community Center at 310 W. Main St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, March 15-17. Walk-ups/drive-thru patrons are welcome and there is no need to pre-register at this POD.
Federal Emergency Agency spokesperson Melanie Barker said if patrons have any questions on qualification information go to floridadisaster.org.
All PODS require a photo ID and masks to be worn.