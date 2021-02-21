Kudos to the COVID-19 vaccine staff. My husband and I went for our second dose of the vaccine at the former JC Penney store. We were very pleased with the efficiency of the staff. From the time we checked in at the desk with our paperwork to the time we walked out of the building after staying for 15 minutes to make sure we had no reaction to the shot, it was only 30 minutes.
To those of you still waiting for your first shot, have faith. This facility is very large and can accommodate both first and second shots (one side of store for first shots and other side for second shots). There were 10 stations where shots were administered on our side. I assume there are another 10 stations on the first shot side. Everything is run very smoothly.
Thank you everyone for your hard work.
Diane Andrus
Sebring