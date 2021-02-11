It's a shame Governor DeSantis is playing God with the lives of Florida's snowbirds by withholding the corona vaccine from them because they are not "residents."
Snowbirds pay good money to rent their winter homes adding to the state's economy. They eat at restaurants, buy food, gas and see doctors while they are in Florida. Some snowbirds even live with relatives while they are in Florida.
The vaccine is paid for by the Federal government not by the state, therefor it should be given to everyone. If snowbirds are left unvaccinated they pose a health hazard to all Floridians.
Ray Pack
Avon Park