An effective and safe COVID-19 vaccine is available now, and other COVID-19 vaccines will be coming soon. These vaccines have been tested under strict guidelines. Studies show that the first vaccine available, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and the next vaccine likely to be available, the Moderna vaccine, are 95% and 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19.
Like many, you may have questions about these vaccines. This COVID-19 vaccine educational flyer will answer some of your questions.
Mayo Clinic is working with other health care organizations, and state and federal authorities, to prepare for the fair and safe distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. But it will take some time to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
The first people who will be offered vaccination for COVID-19 are those with the highest risk of getting infected: front-line health care workers and adults in long-term care facilities. As more COVID-19 vaccines become available, more people will be offered vaccinations.
We will continue to share information about COVID-19 vaccines on our COVID-19 information hub. You also can expect emails from your care teams and see updates on Patient Online Services, Mayo’s patient portal, about scheduling vaccination appointments at Mayo Clinic.
While COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing COVID-19, you should continue to follow other prevention protocols already in place.
• Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth.
• Stay at least 6 feet apart from other people.
• Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol.
Mayo Clinic believes that COVID-19 vaccines will be effective in preventing COVID-19 infection. When you’re eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19, we encourage you to schedule a vaccination appointment.