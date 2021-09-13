AVON PARK — Alex Orlando Valentin Salgado, 21, was arrested by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night for an incident that took place on May 3. He will be facing charges attempted murder without premeditation, armed burglary to conveyance, criminal mischief/property damage of over $1,000 and a weapon offense. He was released on bond on Thursday.
HCSO deputies responded to a shooting at the Highlands Palms Apartments at 2:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they made contact with the victim, according to the arrest report. She told deputies Salgado arrived at her residence and shot at her as she exited her apartment. Salgado was gone when deputies arrived.
Deputies took a sworn statement in which she said she knew the defendant and told him on May 3 that she did not want to see him. While on the phone, the report states she heard banging on the front door and could see Salgado with another person who had concealed his face with a T-shirt but Salgado’s face was clearly visible.
The victim opened the front door, stating she was calling law enforcement and the unknown subject fled. The victim went inside and locked the door. She heard glass shattering and went outside again. She could see the front passenger window of her SUV was busted. She took pictures with her cellphone of the SUV and a Toyota that was presumably Salgado’s.
The report states when the victim exited the apartment, she saw Salgado walking toward the front door of the residence, and she took pictures of him. After noticing the victim, Salgado started walking backward and the victim was between him and the front door.
Salgado allegedly pulled out a gun and fired once at the victim and she went inside as another round missed her and crossed the door’s threshold. The arrest report states the defendant was leaving and allegedly fired more rounds into the SUV. The victim said the defendant ran to the Toyota and drove off.
Deputies noted in the report .40 caliber spent casing near the SUV and bullet holes in it as well. The victim gave deputies the pictures that “clearly show” the defendant’s face.