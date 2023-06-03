Joshua Darrell Evett, 30, of Sebring, will be arraigned Monday on charges that he hit a teen boy on a bicycle with his van and fled the scene.
According to the Florida State Highway Patrol trooper who investigated the crash, several other drivers witnessed the hit-and-run, which left two black shoes, a gray sweater and a blue iPhone in the street.
The 16-year-old, who was not identified, was flown to Lakeland Regional Hospital.
The FHP arrest report said the van’s windshield had hair follicles trapped in its cracked surface and indicated Evett left the scene of the accident “while the pedal bicyclist was laying in the ditch, bleeding.”
Evett called police when he arrived home after the crash. He told FHP that he thought he’d hit a mailbox. FHP charged him with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
The FHP arrest report shows the incident happening at 8 a.m. on April 25 as Evett drove a dark van northbound on South Heron Avenue. The 16-year-old bicyclist was riding an electric bike northbound on South Heron Avenue.
A witness said the cyclist remained in the windshield as Evett allegedly kept driving. The cyclist then fell into the ditch on the east shoulder of the street.
If he’s convicted of leaving the scene with bodily injury, Evett can serve up to five years and pay the medical bills or other restitution to the teen. Leaving the scene of property damage is a second-degree misdemeanor that is punishable by 60 days in jail.