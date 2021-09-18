SEBRING —A brief history of the Presidents of the United States will be the topic of discussion this coming Tuesday evening at the Highlands Tea Party. Sebring resident Don Van Dyke will give the presentation, which will involve information, anecdotes and humor about the 46 men that have held the highest office in the land.
"You have no idea how many jokes I have about Millard Fillmore," Van Dyke said with a wry grin.
Van Dyke describes himself more as a hobbyist than a historian, having started his pursuit of the presidents at an early age. His parents started by taking him to a myriad of historic sites including Valley Forge, West Point and others.
"It brought history to life for me," he said. "It's something we should be doing for our children."
Van Dyke said he started his political leanings as a John F. Kennedy Democrat. However, he became more conservative after discovering William F. Buckley's "Firing Line" program. Van Dyke went on to work with the Barry Goldwater presidential campaign.
He himself has run for office unsuccessfully twice, once while living in Washington state then as a resident of Oregon.
One of Van Dyke's hopes is to create a troupe of conservative actors. The goal would be to do plays, skits and even video performances.
"Yes, I'm looking for actors and those who might like to portray some of our founders," he said.
Among other things, Van Dyke has an eye toward recreating a program from the 1950's titled "You Are There." It was the brainchild of the late television anchorman Walter Cronkite, who covered historical events as if they were news stories of the day.
Although he has lived in Highlands County for only a year, Van Dyke is a seasoned visitor. He has been visiting the area for four decades, visiting his parents who moved and lived here for some 40 years.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. with a social time at 5:30 p.m.