LAKE WALES — At approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Lake Wales Police Department responded to a traffic crash on U.S. 27 at Chalet Suzanne Road. Upon investigation, officers learned a white Freightliner hauling a flatbed trailer of sod, traveling in the middle lane, was stopped at the stop light on U.S. 27 headed north. The tractor-trailer proceeded north when the light turned green. However, once it was almost through the intersection when it was rear-ended by a 2002 Honda Van traveling in the same direction, police said.
Luis Ramos, 31, of Lake Placid, was the driver of the tractor-trailer. He was the only occupant, and was uninjured.
Wilfreda Cesario, 53, of Avon Park, was the driver of the van. Rosa Cesareo, 55, of Sebring, was the front seat passenger. Jamuel Falu-Flores, 17, of South Dakota, was the rear seat passenger.
According to police, the Cesarios were transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Wilfreda Cesario is in stable condition and Rosa Cesario is in critical condition. Jamuel was transported to Advent Health Lake Wales with non-life threatening injuries.
The roadway was back open at 8:15 a.m.
If you have any information regarding this crash, contact Officer Robertson at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.