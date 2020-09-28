SEBRING — A couple not wearing seat belts survived a rollover wreck Saturday morning on Sebring Parkway.
Sebring police have cited the driver, however, with careless driving, based on witness reports from other drivers.
Police reported that Brandon Smith, 28, and Emily Marberry, 32, both of Sebring, were driving a maroon Chrysler Town & Country minivan Saturday morning, southbound on Sebring Parkway.
At 8:18 a.m., Smith lost control between Home and Shontee Avenues, police said.
The van went over the median into the northbound lanes, up an embankment on the opposite shoulder, hitting a metal fence, a wooden fence and then a tree.
The van landed about 10 feet from the tree, police said.
Sebring Fire Department’s Engine 14-1 and Brush 14-1 responded to the wreck, as did Highlands County Emergency Medical Services Medic Units 17-1 and 17-2 from downtown Sebring.
Smith had injuries to his elbow, cuts to his face and other non-life threatening injuries, police said.
He was taken to AdventHealth Sebring, as was Marberry, who had no obvious injuries but was transported by Emergency Medical Services as a precaution.
Neither one was wearing a seat belt, said police.
Police estimate damage to the vehicle at $10,000, to the wood fence at $1,500 and to the steel fence — which is public property — at $1,000.
Smith was charged with careless driving, based on statements from motorists behind him that the van was driving at a high rate of speed.
That short stretch of Sebring Parkway has had its share of wrecks.
There is a memorial just south of Shontee Avenue for Joshua Peter Fogle, 30, of Sebring, who died there at or shortly after 12:30 p.m. Dec. 22, 2016.
The official report was that he was attempting a U-turn, but his family members have since told the Highlands News-Sun that he was actually trying to turn left when his Nissan Sentra got hit by a Dodge Ram pickup.
They base this assertion on witness accounts to them, which include allegations that the Dodge truck was speeding.
“We don’t get too many like that,” Sebring Police Cpl. Sean Bueford said Saturday.
But the Parkway has seen both rollovers and fatalities, sometimes both in the same wreck.
- On March 5, 2019, the driver of a Ford F250 SuperDuty pickup rolled his truck onto the southbound shoulder while heading southbound on Sebring Parkway at or from Home Avenue.
He was conscious and transported to a local hospital after the wreck.
- At or just before 7:20 a.m. May 8, 2018, Buick Regal got hit and rolled on Sebring Parkway at Home Avenue by a northbound Nissan Rogue that reportedly had run a red light.
The impact sent the Rogue barrel-rolling down the Parkway. Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox reported at the time firefighters found the Rogue driver safe, hanging in her seat belt.
- At about 12:40 p.m. June 9, 2017, two people died when they were ejected from their sport-utility vehicle that tumbled from the eastbound lanes to the westbound shoulder, heading up a rise toward what is now the Sebring Roundabout.
Police did not believe either was wearing a seat belt. No witnesses were available to provide more information.
- Another person in that same stretch of road survived being thrown from his car.
Just before 1 a.m. April 16 of this year, Sebring police and fire departments responded to a rollover on Sebring Parkway, on the westbound lanes leading away from the roundabout and toward Ben Eastman Road.
The car swerved into the median. The driver over-corrected and rolled over an unknown number of times before landing facing north in the westbound lanes 500 feet from Ben Eastman Road.
Emergency crews found the driver alive 10 feet from the vehicle, curled up on his left side. He was transported, admitted to the hospital and stabilized.