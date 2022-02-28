SEBRING — In October 2019, he urged her via Facebook messenger to perform oral sex on a 1-year-old boy. She recorded herself doing just that and sent the video back to his phone as proof.
Now they will be sent to separate prisons to serve jail sentences that total 35 years followed by 15 years of probation combined.
Jeffrey Van Vleet, 33 was also designated a sexual offender and his co-defendant, Ashley Marie Van Vleet, 30, was designated a sexual predator, two designations that mean they can be rearrested for the rest of their lives — once they are out of prison — for the slightest registration infraction.
Their convictions came on Feb. 14 when they each pleaded no contest to child sex charges. Ashley Marie Van Vleet pleaded guilty to one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 after prosecutors dropped six other charges. She received 25 years in prison followed by 10 years of sexual predator probation.
Jeffrey negotiated a plea agreement that convicted him of directing a sexual performance on a child and possessing images of a sex performance on a child. In exchange, he received 10 years in prison followed by 5 years of probation.
On the same day the Van Vleets were sentenced, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada gave Christopher Lee Dennis of Sebring 25 years in prison for another sex child case.
The court designated Dennis a sexual predator after he pled guilty to lewd and lascivious molestation of a 10-year-old girl.
According to his arrest affidavit, the sexual assaults became known after Dennis had the female daughter of his live-in girlfriend perform oral sex on him while his girlfriend was at work.
When the mother of the 10-year-old little girl learned of the sexual assaults, she called the police. The girl told them Dennis had forced her to give him oral sex and had an orgasm on a shirt she had been wearing. She also told police that Dennis, 33, had been having sex with her between 2016 and 2017.
When police confronted him with the girl’s statements and a possible DNA test of the shirt, Dennis allegedly admitted to having sex with her.
Also on that same day, Ollice Roundheart Stubblefield was sentenced to a year in jail and five years of probation on two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.