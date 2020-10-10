A good friend at the airport and I were discussing the ongoing mask foolery. We are both in our early 70's, do not wear masks, do not shelter in place and go about our daily business normally.
He opined that many old folks will continue to wear masks till they pass, without regard to an “all clear” from The Authorities – if one ever comes. He posts unbridled fear, lack of critical analysis of facts, trendiness/fashion, peer pressure and sheep/herd mentality are responsible for this odd phenomenon.
All reasonable explanations. Upon cogitation I offered yet another one. They think they look younger with masks on. Turkey necks, sagging jowls, thin lips and our ever-growing noses are covered by masks when “properly” worn.
An observation: Wearing them with one’s nose exposed defeats their alleged purposes.
“…vanity of vanities. All is vanity.”
Ecclesiastes 1:2
Harold Day
Lake Placid