I don’t know what to say. I stand back and look at what is going on in everyone’s life and its anger, hatred, bitterness, and self rightousness.
We need a quiet place to reflect who we are and what we have become.
The disease is not the coronavirus but our crazy, upset confusion, beset by a spirit that is lost from the peace of God.
Remember in times past which gave you peace and saw a better future.
Where respect for one another, where glimpses of pure truth and decency caused you to see that goodness, was a bright hope. Like Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream, whites and Blacks walking hand in hand as brothers, not anarchy, looting, and marxists trying to burn down society.
Where southern hospitality meant sitting around the table and inviting neighbors over to have lively conversations.
Where free speech was listening to one another’s point of view without being so angry that one can ‘t maturely allow someone to express one’s self.
Now a day’s expressing oneself is subject to dissection or distorting everything to one’s specific point of view.
We reached a point where we can’t get things done because there is no collaberation between one another.
The question that begs answering is what is right and good for the whole society.
I believe the Bible is the way our whole society should live. It’s either true or not.
We have gotten away from the truth. We can see that law and order is broken down. Immorality and self pleasure has become more important than God. Is that what we want to teach our kids? Left to themselves, they are lost and left to many hurtful problems.
One may dislike me for bringing up the Bible and God, but I don’t dislike you and respect you even though you disagree with me. To be mature I must control my emotions when I disagree with someone, and so should you. Attacking one another just causes more confusion and anger. It ends up pure hate and destroys the love and respect we should have for one another. I guess the frustration builds up when we don’t have all the answers or can’t find the right words. That is what the Bible says is vanity.
All is vanity. We humans, and I, have too much vanity. None of us seek after the Spirit that will give us strength, confidence and stability to live life with a foundation that is secure. The old ways are best.
There was so much peace and harmony when the old ways were adhered to like the World War II veterans.
All the gains of race through Martin Luther King and change has been hurt by what we see today.
The Bible’s way of non-discrimination is best. Everyone is equally endowed by their creator with these inalienable rights: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. All under law and order. And the law must apply to all fairly and justly, no matter who you are. It isn’t based on how much money or power or influence you have, but justice.
Also, those that want positions of power to benefit themselves or their family need to be held accountable.
Jesus, I hope I said things in the right way for I am an ignorant man.
Paul Strunc is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.