WATKINS GLEN, New York — It was a banner day for the Vasser Sullivan Lexus race team at Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. For just the second time in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, a team won both the GTD Pro and GTD classes in a race, as both Lexus RC F GT3 race cars took the checkered flag.
“This is an unbelievable day,” said Jack Hawksworth, one of the drivers of the No. 14 GTD Pro Lexus. “To win both GT categories is unreal. I’ve been with this program a long time, and this is by far the greatest day in the program’s history.”
Hawksworth and teammate Ben Barnicoat led 132 of the 183 laps in the race, but found themselves in second place in the late going. A pit road speeding violation forced the team to serve a drive-through penalty and the Lexus dropped to second.
“I don’t know what happened on that final stop,” Hawksworth said. “Something happened with the pit lane control. We’re not sure what happened and need to investigate what went wrong. There was no pit lane control as soon as I left the box, and I went over the speed limit.”
But Hawksworth and Daniel Serra in the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari were both able to pass Antonio Garcia in the No. 3 Corvette Racing C8.R with 23 minutes to go. Hawksworth was able to keep Serra at bay for the remainder of the race and give the No. 14 car its second victory of the season. The Rise Ferrari finished second and Corvette Racing rounded out the podium.
It wasn’t quite as dramatic for the No. 12 car, although there were a few battles in the GTD class. Most of the pressure on the No. 12 Lexus in the middle of the race came from the Iron Dames in the No. 83 Lamborghini Huracán. But the Iron Dames were one of several teams to be black-flagged for a tire violation and that knocked the team out of contention.
The Lexus cruised to the victory, but the race of the day may have belonged to the second-place finishing Paul Miller Motorsports squad, which found itself two laps down after an electrical failure. The series leaders caught a few breaks with yellow flags and were able to boost their lead in the points standings. The No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche finished third.
The No. 12 Lexus was the first GT car to finish the race, beating the GTD Pro cars to the finish line.
“Everybody just did such an amazing job from the Vasser Sullivan crew guys, engineers, strategy, drivers — just nailed every aspect of the day,” said Aaron Telitz, one of the drivers in the No. 12 Lexus. “That’s what you get when you do all of the little things right — we get two wins for Lexus Racing, Vasser Sullivan, the 14 car and the 12 car. This is the coolest day I’ve ever been a part of with this Vasser Sullivan team or possibly in racing ever.”
The next race for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is the Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park on July 9.