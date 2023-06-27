WATKINS GLEN, New York — It was a banner day for the Vasser Sullivan Lexus race team at Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. For just the second time in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, a team won both the GTD Pro and GTD classes in a race, as both Lexus RC F GT3 race cars took the checkered flag.

“This is an unbelievable day,” said Jack Hawksworth, one of the drivers of the No. 14 GTD Pro Lexus. “To win both GT categories is unreal. I’ve been with this program a long time, and this is by far the greatest day in the program’s history.”

