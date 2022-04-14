SEBRING — A great relief effort on the mound, two clutch doubles and a pair of brothers contributed to a dramatic victory Tuesday night.
Sebring High School varsity baseball (16-3) took down the Wildcats (16-3) on a walk-off double from Rhett Vaughn for a 4-3 win. Vaughn’s little brother Chase served as the winning run from his two-bagger.
It’s also Rhett’s second walk-off hit against the Wildcats in as many years. The first one came in the Blue Steaks’ 5-4 win in the 2021 Class 4A District 11 title game.
Head Coach Jasone DeWitt called the win “a great answer” following Sebring’s 5-1 loss at the hands of Parrish Community High School April 5. They beat a quality team he knows will be a player in the district and the region come postseason time.
However, just like in that game, the Streaks took the first punch instead of throwing it.
Ashton Griffin started for Sebring. He faced runners on the corners right away after a single, stolen base and another single. A sacrifice fly from Hardee’s Alex Solis brought home the runner from third for a 1-0 lead.
Catcher Clayton Evans helped shut down any additional runs as he cut down Boone Pazzaglia on a stolen base attempt.
After a quiet half inning from the Streaks offense, Hardee tacked on more runs.
A leadoff double and a single had Griffin with runners on the corners and nobody out for the second straight inning. A groundout to Freddie Perez at third base scored one run then an error by Peyton Spencer at second moved a runner up.
A single brought him home for Hardee’s third run in the first two innings. Griffin came back and forced a line out to Spencer and a groundout to Beny Bikar Jr. at shortstop.
Griffin’s day ended after that inning. He finished with three runs allowed, two earned on five hits with no walks or strikeouts. DeWitt said he did well throwing strikes, the Wildcats were able to find holes and defense had miscues behind him.
Trevor Carter took over in the third and worked a scoreless frame.
Perez got a leadoff walk in the bottom. He stole second during Spencer’s at-bat and moved to third on a fly out from Zach Doorlag with Bikar coming to the plate.
The Streaks shortstop battled back down 1-2 to reach a full count. He smacked a single back up the middle and scored Perez. Cameron Kimbrell walked and set the stage for designated hitter Case McClelland.
After going down looking on his first at-bat, McClelland jumped on the first pitch he saw. He sent a fly ball deep into left field that landed a few feet below the top of the wall.
Bikar scored easy from second and a good jump from Kimbrell allowed him to go first to home as McClelland tied the game up with a two-run double. The guy who provided Sebring’s lone run against Parrish with a double, just tied the game against Hardee with one.
“That’s what Case does and that’s what we need Case to do is step up big during those moments and not make the moment too big and he did that tonight,” DeWitt said.
Carter kept the Wildcats off the board as both teams traded scoreless frames over the next three innings. He allowed two baserunners in that time. DeWitt lifted Carter for Rhett after a two-out single in the seventh.
The sophomore righty threw 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball with two hits and two walks allowed while striking out five batters.
DeWitt credited Carter’s self control during those innings. As he went later into the game, he still maintained his mechanics. It was his second straight appearance in the long relief role for the Streaks.
Vaughn played just a third of an inning but it was a big one. He got a ground ball to Bikar who flipped over to Spencer for the force out and kept the heart of the Hardee order away from the plate.
“The best part was we got the ground ball to Beny and Peyton at second was able to communicate with him early, and get the easy out of second,” DeWitt said. “And with a guy that can run. So the early communication was able to get us back in (the dugout) in the bottom of the seventh.”
Trey Rowe started the bottom of the seventh with a line drive into right on a 1-2 pitch. Chase Vaughn came in as his courtesy runner. On a 2-1 pitch, the younger Vaughn swiped second with his brother at the plate.
Rhett then smoked a 2-2 pitch into right field. Chase raced around third and came all the way home. His teammates greeted him at home and lifted him up then sprinted into the infield to mob Rhett behind the pitchers’ mound.
A runner who didn’t see the field all night and a pitcher in his first AB who pitched just a third of an inning won the Streaks the game after all the hard work of their teammates got them there. DeWitt gave major credit to the Vaughn brothers for staying engaged.
“We’ve been preaching ‘This game is not about you. It’s about your teammates more than it is about you,’” the Sebring skipper said. “And tonight, those guys that came in off the bench, they proved that they have listened and that they believe in it.”