AVON PARK — A Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputy was told to meet a stabbing victim at AdventHealth Sebring. According to the arrest report, the deputy spoke with someone in management at the rehab facility where the victim and the defendant, Eliezer Velez Rivera, 36, of Avon Park live.
The report states the manager told the deputy that Velez Rivera and the victim were involved in a verbal disagreement that turned physical. As a result, the victim was injured and taken to the hospital.
When the deputy arrived at the hospital, he used another deputy as a translator. The victim said he was a resident at the facility and they were preparing vehicles for work. He said the defendant arrived and they had an argument that escalated.
Allegedly, Velez Rivera attempted to hit the victim with his fists but they were blocked. The victim said he was able to strike the defendant. Velez Rivera allegedly took a folding knife out of a pocket and in a swinging motion made contact with the victim’s face. The victim ended up with a “large deep laceration and puncture wound” on his back before the men were separated. The defendant fled the scene while the victim went to the hospital.
Initially, the defendant could not be found to take a statement. During the investigation, it was also determined Velez Rivera had a felony warrant for aggravated battery from another county. The defendant was eventually contacted by phone and agreed to meet with detectives.
Velez Rivera was arrested for the active warrant then brought to the Sheriff’s Office for a statement. He was made aware of his Miranda rights but refused to make a statement. His bond is $150,000.