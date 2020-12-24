SEBRING — Highlands County lost a Champion for Children when Velma Delores Lumpkin died on Dec. 7 at the South Florida home of her daughter, attorney Jacquelyn Lumpkin Wooden.
“I didn’t need a book on ethics because I had her,” said Wooden, whose mother kept her grounded with an appreciation for all people. “What people saw of her in public is what she was in private: Always concerned about people and concerned about the little guy.”
After fighting cancer for years, and never letting on how sick she was, Lumpkin told her daughter early this month that her work was done and that she hoped she had served her community and God well.
“I told her she had, and to go ahead and rest,” Wooden said through tears, as one of the many people Lumpkin had encouraged to achieve advanced degrees.
“I hear clients tell that story,” Wooden said of those who also stood by parents’ bedsides. “I did not think I would have my own.”
Indeed, Lumpkin does not seem to be gone as her indomitable spirit lives on in the lives of those she touched, Wooden among the rest. Lumpkin, the 2009 Champion for Children, advocated for both early childhood education and continuing education for adults, well after she retired as director of the Avon Park Community Child Development Center.
In 2013, she told the Highlands News-Sun of her concerns over how state officials had cut the funded hours of instruction under Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten from six hours to three, as well as standardized tests that don’t take local community knowledge into account.
“Children need a controlled environment with positive examples and consequences for actions,” Lumpkin told the Highlands News-Sun. “What works in Miami doesn’t necessarily work in Sebring. Things that work in Sebring don’t necessarily work in Avon Park, or Lake Placid.”
One thing that did work, for many of Lumpkin’s employees, Wooden said, was how her mother often would hire daycare workers who did not yet have degrees and encourage them to do so, even to graduate degrees.
“That’s a wonderful thing. Some may never have gotten to those goals,” Wooden said.
Her mother also taught her ladies how to get scholarships, and for a while, teaching at SFCC, she would present herself as an example of where they could go.
Wooden saw firsthand the kind of encouragement her mother and other members of her family would give. At an early age, Wooden questioned everything and loved to debate. Family members always said she would be a lawyer.
Not knowing any lawyers, they pointed to Perry Mason on television.
“I would say, ‘He’s not a girl,’” Wooden said, but no one would let that stop her, and now, like her mother, she’s an example to aspiring professionals.
“And she would have that smile,” Wooden said of Lumpkin.
A lot of people didn’t know how sick she was with pancreatic cancer, Wooden said. Lumpkin had been in pain for years before getting diagnosed in June this year.
“She was strong. She never wanted me to worry about her,” Wooden said.
Originally, Wooden said, she and her mother and family came from Miami. Her mother moved to Avon Park to work and to be close to her oldest sister, Wooden’s aunt.
In 1982, she started and ran the Child Development Center, it coordinated education for low-income and migrant families, and within 20 years, it would serve everyone. When she was named Champion for Children in 2009, Lumpkin thanked Shirley Furr; Furr’s sister, Charlotte Smith; Furr’s daughter Pat Landress; and Margaret Turnbull, who all helped bring the center to life.
By then, Lumpkin was expanding the center to create two new classes for infants and toddlers, using funds bequeathed by longtime supporter Barbara Heilig, and was seeking grants to take in another 16 children.
Lumpkin was known to say that a center can’t run a quality program and treat staff well, and also make a profit. She said investment should go to the children, and advised new teachers to put the children first.
“Give more than you get at first,” she said in 2009. “It evens out in the end. Fight for your children. Bring them your best.”
Her daughter just wants people to remember her mom and carry on what she did.
“I just want everybody to know she loved Highlands County and she loved the children,” Wooden said, “and to remind them of the importance of giving back so they will have a similar legacy.”