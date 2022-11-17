AVON PARK — Jalissa Iman Venning, 30, of Avon Park was arrested twice in as many days on Nov. 13 and 14. She will be facing charges of intimidation by sending written threats to kill.
According to arrest reports from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Vennings allegedly sent threats to a male victim via his girlfriend’s (also a victim) phone on Nov. 13. The deputy found the text messages, which were full of expletives but stated she would kill the male “today.” In the text, the defendant also stated, “I love my kids but I’m ‘bout to go to jail today,” followed by another threat, the report shows.
About three minutes later, the defendant allegedly wrote another text stating, “Please let him know he’s dying today.” The next sentence showed the male victim apparently blocked the defendant on a social media platform. She stated the male victim would “think twice about blocking somebody.”
The victim stated he wanted to press charges.
HCSO deputies made contact with the female victim again on Nov. 14 because of “numerous threats to kill” via voicemail left on Nov. 13. The voicemail was sent through a social media account. According to the report, the account the message was sent from was from Venning’s account with a profile picture of her.
The voicemail messages were also threats to kill the victim and leave “the head on a stick” and leave the house “a bloody blood bath,” among others. The victim wanted to press charges.
The deputy noted when he talked to Venning after she was made aware of her Miranda rights, her voice was “highly identical” to the voice on the recording.