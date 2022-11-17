AVON PARK — Jalissa Iman Venning, 30, of Avon Park was arrested twice in as many days on Nov. 13 and 14. She will be facing charges of intimidation by sending written threats to kill.

According to arrest reports from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Vennings allegedly sent threats to a male victim via his girlfriend’s (also a victim) phone on Nov. 13. The deputy found the text messages, which were full of expletives but stated she would kill the male “today.” In the text, the defendant also stated, “I love my kids but I’m ‘bout to go to jail today,” followed by another threat, the report shows.

