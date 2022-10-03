Chief's roof

A helper checks the roof of Venus Volunteer Fire Chief Steve Irving after a loud crash during Hurricane Ian made him think he’d lost his roof. It turned out to just be his back porch.

 COURTESY PHOTO/STEVE IRVING

SEBRING — Steve Irving, volunteer fire chief for Venus, was glad to say he didn’t lose his roof.

That’s what it seemed like, at first, when he heard a loud crash Wednesday night as he and his dogs hunkered down in his garage while a portable generator, set up away from the house, rattled away providing power during Hurricane Ian.

