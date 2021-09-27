SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest on its Facebook page in June: Cody Colding had been arrested on 273 charges of child pornography. He was jailed on more than half a million dollars bond.
Colding, 20, spent the next three months in the county jail awaiting trial, designated by the state as a suspected child sex offender. He was released on Wednesday after pleading the charges down to four counts of possessing obscenity depicting a minor/conduct harmful to minors and one count of using a two-way device (computer) to commit a crime. The deal also prevented him from wearing the life-long brand of child sex offender; instead, he’s designated a youthful offender.
Coldin had viewed the graphic videos in December 2017, when he was 17 years old. It is still a crime, but a youthful one, thanks to the plea deal.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada released him with this admonition: “The next time the state may not be as gracious as they are being gracious today, you understand that?”
Colding, standing in front of an Internet camera in the jail courthouse, quietly answered “Yes.”
The defendant, who has no prior criminal record, was delivered into the hands of his father, Mark Colding, and other family members later Thursday. The relieved family members spoke with the Highlands News-Sun outside the courtroom.
“We’ll be glad to have him home,” his father, Mark Colding said. “This has been hard on everyone.”
Colding, who must also attend psycho-sexual mental health evaluation and participate in sex offender treatment at his expense, was not an adult at the time he viewed the images, some of which were nude selfie-videos by teen girls that were clearly graphic.
His defense attorney, Peter Aikin, urged prosecutors to reduce the charges because Coldin was 17 at the time he viewed the images. He hadn’t looked at them since, Aikin told the Highlands News Sun.
“All the images were inappropriate,” Aiken said. “But you’ve got a teenage boy looking at teenage girls, and I want to thank the state very much for being compassionate and understanding, because they understood there was a difference between that and a 40-year-old guy, a 50-year-old guy doing it.”
Aiken, pointing to the permanence of digital images, believes police receive tips from national watchdog groups that don’t differentiate between youthful offenders and hard-core child pornographers. For instance, the investigation into Coldin’s case began on May 1 when the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office received what is known as an Internet Crimes Against Children Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children “regarding child pornography from Electronic Service Provider (ESP) Dropbox.’
The Dropbox program is a file hosting service known and used by tens of millions of people. If users don’t delete files, they are kept until the company deletes them. Some data, such as digital photos and videos, have an identifying fingerprint that can be tracked when downloaded and viewed.
“Dropbox, Apple and everybody else now have a program that if anyone has ever uploaded or downloaded or views anything, they have a program that kicks it out,” the lawyer said. “The FBI has an inventory of millions of these images. They’ll get a report from Dropbox that says, ‘Back in 2017, this image was uploaded or downloaded in Dropbox. Police then come out and do an investigation.”
“We have to thank Mr. Brian Haas (10th Circuit State Attorney) and prosecutors here, they were good enough to understand that. He was 17, but he still had control of Dropbox, but he hadn’t looked at [the images] since then. They stayed in his Dropbox. Technically it’s a crime; this was something he did while in high school, and he’s thankful he is not designated a child sex offender.”
Estrada sentenced Colding to six years’ probation, adding, “You will be subject to warrantless searches of your laptop and remain in treatment until the treatment is no longer necessary.”