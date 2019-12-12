SEBRING —A jury Tuesday handed down a verdict of $202.2 million in the personal injury case against Ricardo Espildora. It’s the third largest jury award in Florida this year, and the second largest in Highlands County this year.
Circuit Court Judge David W. Ward had already granted a direct judgment and found Espildora guilty of negligence, of causing the wreck that injured Ezekiel and his mother — who was pregnant with him at the time. Ward also found Ezekiel’s injuries are permanent.
The jury, in turn, awarded total damages of $122.23 million to Isamar Loraine Gonzalez and $80 million to her 4-year-old son, who Ward allowed to be present in the courtroom during this week’s trial.
Espildora, 49, waived his right to be at trial. He stood accused of causing the permanent debilitating injuries to both mother and child, whose lives were saved by emergency surgery, including a Cesarean operation.
Ezekiel’s head trauma has left him unable to eat or drink normally. He takes formula through a tube and more than six different medications through a second tube to control daily seizures.
“I didn’t expect to cry,” said Gonzalez about her hour on the stand. “I guess I was just recalling everything that had happened.”
She cares for her son around the clock, sleeping in a recliner in his room to wake every two hours, clear his airway, change his diapers and reposition him. He can’t move on his own.
The past year has been especially difficult with almost monthly medical emergencies, starting with chronic respiratory failure on Christmas Day 2018. Doctors had to use a device to force oxygen into his lungs.
Unable to find a vein, they had to drill into both tibias before they were able to start intravenous fluids and medication.
“I was in a corner. I had to control myself,” Gonzalez said. “I would rather be there than outside not knowing.”
In testimony, she listed all the equipment she must load in the car for trips to St. Petersburg, the heaviest of which is his wheelchair. It would be easier to move over there, she said, “but I love this town. I grew up here.”
Ezekiel has a hospital bed at home, and she will squeezes in with him sometimes, to hug him and give him kisses.
“He’s still my baby,” she said.
In a recent week, she spent most of the week talking to the neurologist, pharmacist and health insurance company just to deal with a new seizure medication. It was supposed to help reduce saliva, she said, but makes Ezekiel more irritable and raises his heart rate.
“I have never met a young lady as strong and resilient as Isamar [Gonzalez],” said one of her attorneys, Dereck Capaz.
Ezekiel fidgeted in court until her testimony, he said.
“The jury was able to see her love and the effect it had on Ezekiel,” Capaz said. “How it calmed him down. He knew it was her. You could see the calm that came over him.”
Ezekiel eventually fell asleep, said co-counsel Andres Oliveros.
The jury awarded her $80,000 for lost past wages, $2.4 million for future lost wages, $200,000 for her past medical bills, $2 million for her future medical bills, $1 million for past pain and suffering and $12 million for future pain and suffering.
The jury awarded $550,000 for Ezekiel’s medical care to date, $4 million for treatment through age 18, and $100 million for past and future loss of his companionship.
For Ezekiel, the jury awarded $20 million for future medical expenses, $10 million for past pain and suffering and $50 million for future pain and suffering.
Capaz and Oliveros said the monetary award is symbolic. Espildora is in prison, two years into a 10-year sentence for his DUI wreck conviction.
“The judgment will be waiting on him,” Capaz said of pending parole. “He’ll always be thinking about what he did, and not walk free.”