Sebring International Raceway isn’t what you would typically call Neil Verhagen’s home track. But for the 20-year-old BMW Junior Team driver, it almost feels that way, as Verhagen will get to race in his home county for the first time in a few years.
“It’s going to be special to race at Sebring,” Verhagen said. “It’s been five or six years since I raced at an American circuit.”
Verhagen has raced at Sebring before and has some fond memories.
“It doesn’t matter how long it’s been since you raced at Sebring, it’s one of those tracks you don’t forget because it’s such a historic track,” he said.
Verhagen will have his own cheering section for the Hankook 24H SEBRING, as his parents, grandparents and brother will be able to watch him on the track. That’s something they haven’t been able to do lately, with him racing overseas.
Verhagen will admit that he didn’t get the typical high school experience and it’s not always easy being away from your family so much, but he has the focus and the talent to turn his aspiration into a reality, which he is doing with the BMW Junior Team.
“As a young kid, 6 or 7 years old, my dream was to be a racing driver,” Verhagen said.
Verhagen had quite the racing resume before he could legally drive on the streets, winning the F1600 Championship Series and then becoming the youngest driver to win the SCCA National Championship Runoffs Formula F class in 2016 at the age of 15.
He moved to Europe to race shortly afterwards and spent several years with the Red Bull Junior Team, followed by a year in the British Formula 3 Championship.
When BMW brought back its Junior Team after more than 40 years, Verhagen, along with Daniel Harper and Max Hesse were selected and he couldn’t be happier with how things are going.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more,” he said. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
Verhagen said the three drivers live together, work together and play together, but most importantly, push each other to be better on and off the track, having a bit of a “sibling-type rivalry” but you know your teammates are going to be there for you.
“Everybody has each other’s back,” he said. “Pushing each other has made the learning curve a lot better than expected.”
One of the perks of being part of the BMW Junior Team is getting to attend some of the bigger races where BMW is competing, which most recently at Road Atlanta, where the team attended Petit Le Mans to watch the BMW M8 GTE in its final race.
But for Verhagen, one of the great things about attending the event is to watch and learn from the likes of BMW drivers Augusto Farfus, Philipp Eng, Connor De Phillippi, Jesse Krohn, John Edwards and Bruno Spengler.
He did admit racers often make the worst spectators.
“It can be tough,” he said. “You always want to be in the driver’s seat.”
At Sebring, Verhagen will team up with Hesse and join forces with James Clay, Robby Foley and the man many people think of when they hear “BMW,” Bill Auberlen.
“This will be my first time sharing the car with Bill,” Verhagen said. “He has so much experience and knowledge to learn off of him. He has so much history in North America.”
Verhagen has no doubts what he’d like to be doing in five years.
“I hope to be racing with BMW,” he said. “Any of the series BMW competes in, that’s what I love doing.”
The Hankook 24H SEBRING will be the U.S. debut for BMW’s new GT3 car, the BMW M4 GT3.
“We had a couple of days of testing and the car feels great,” Verhagen said. “I want to thank BMW for the opportunity and the trust to race the M4 GT3 and I’m looking forward to making a good result at such a historic track as Sebring.”