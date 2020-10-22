I recently received a mailing from the Republican Party of Florida stating that I had not yet voted in the 2020 election. This is "fake news." I got this mailing more than two weeks after my mail-in ballot was received.
I called the Party and a spokesperson apologized for the error, but offered no remedy other than to suggest that I contact my supervisor of elections to verify that my ballot had been received.
If you get a mailing like this, or want to verify that your ballot has in fact been received, you can easily verify through the county website at votehighlands.com/m/Important-Voter-Info/Voter-Lookup-County or via a phone call.
Dick Bipes
Lake Placid