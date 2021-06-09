SEBRING — For approximately four hours Tuesday morning, people using Verizon wireless phones could not call Highlands County’s 911 Consolidated Dispatch.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials noticed the problem at 12:11 a.m. and put out an alert for people who could not reach dispatchers by dialing 911 to dial the Sheriff’s Office main number at 863-402-7200.
The problem was resolved by 4:08 a.m., and appeared to be a problem with Verizon towers, not Sheriff’s Office servers or equipment, said Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel.
“It was outside our control,” said Dressel, who learned from the dispatch supervisor that certain cellular phone carriers were not working or had problems. One carrier had no problems at all, but Verizon, he said, was “100% down,” and that affected certain other carriers.
Land-based lines, however, were OK, he said. Only towers seemed to be affected.
Dressel said he’s seen this problem happen before, at least once during his tenure as information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. It’s not common, he said, but it does happen.
Dressel said, if people have that problem again, they can call 863-402-7200 or text “911,” as long as they have a signal, or they can seek a landline, if one is nearby.