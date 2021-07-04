SEBRING — It happened again this week that Verizon mobile customers who tried to call 911 ended up getting a busy signal.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office put out an alert on Thursday night, when the problem occurred, telling callers to dial 863-402-7200 if they get a busy signal when calling 911.
911 Consolidated Dispatch Supervisor Shane Smith texted, in a message relayed by Sheriff’s Office officials, that she didn’t know, but it appears to be a “trunking” issue, referring to the use and/or arrangement of high-capacity trunk lines used in telecommunication.
Such lines are still necessary at certain stages of wireless networks.
“[I] don’t have an answer about last night, the other day. They are claiming trunking issues,” Smith wrote in her text. “The time before, I don’t know what happened, but they were performing maintenance and something happened.”
That was June 8, when for approximately four hours in the early morning, people using Verizon wireless phones could not call Highlands County’s 911 Consolidated Dispatch, starting at 12:11 a.m.
The problem got resolved by 4:08 a.m., and appeared to be a problem with Verizon towers, not Sheriff’s Office servers or equipment, according to sheriff’s officials. Several other carriers had problems, but Verizon didn’t work at all that morning.
Land-based lines, however, appeared to be OK at that time and haven’t appeared to have been affected in any of these outages — just Verizon phones.
The problem had occurred only once before in the last five years, but Thursday made at least three times this year, officials said.
From the last email she received, Smith said the trunking issue appears to be between Orlando and Tampa.
For now, if any local mobile user gets a busy signal while calling 911, they are advised to immediately call 863-402-7200 or, if they have a good signal, text 911 with an explanation of their emergency.