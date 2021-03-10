Vet Jam’s, ‘Bringin’ it Home for our Heroes’, was held March 4-7 at the Lakeshore Mall in Sebring. This is an annual community celebration presented by The Battle of the Bands, Inc.
“We encourage good, clean and safe fun at our event,” said President Anna Marie Feeney. “Vet Jam’s sole reason is to honor our veterans, active-duty military and first responders. We want to help bring to the public attention of their issues, and through this awareness, help to try and find small solutions, aid fellow veteran’s organizations and help other veteran’s projects and charities.”
There were so many activities during the event working to bring the community together. Some of them included the Poker Run, Indoor Kids Zone, 15 live bands, cornhole tournament, car and bike shows, vendor booths and midway-style amusements. Plenty of food choices were available from local food trucks.
Raffles for items such as a golf cart (courtesy of McPhail’s Auto Sales) and a gun with holster (courtesy of Boom Boom Guns and Ammo) were popular. The Poker Run (hosted by The Battle of the Bands) was round-trip from Lakeshore Mall with stops in Lake Placid and Sebring.
This was their second annual cornhole tournament with a double elimination format, hosted by the Avon Park Professional Fire Fighters.
“Our motto is ‘respect, dignity, and honor – always’,” Feeney said. “On the identification tag worn by a Battle of the Bands volunteer it has my favorite quote, ‘The testament of a great nation is the people brought forward to defend it, and the testament of its people in the ways they respect and honor their protectors,’” said Feeney.
With 15 different bands scheduled to perform over the four-day event, there was plenty of music for everyone. Peggy and Mike Mills relaxed in the shade under the trees listening to the music.
“We’re visiting from Roxbury, Maine,” said Peggy. “This has been so wonderful. We’ve been out here all day. The music is great and we’ve had so much fun.”
Ticket sales for some very nice raffle items was held at The Battle of the Bands tent. Jon Pertile, who was running the cornhole tournament, bought tickets from Feeney.
“I hope he knows that just because he bought some tickets that he’s not guaranteed a win,” laughed Feeney.
Danielle Haley, who was representing Coronado Solar, stopped for an old fashioned soda.
“This is sarsaparilla. I got it in this guitar shaped container. Very cool.”
Amerilife had a booth with a number of give-away items for visitors. Joseph Roberts, Drew Hendrickson, Shelby Parsons and Taylor Cottrell were there to greet people and answer questions about their services.
The Freedom Drivers 4 Veterans table had the mother/daughter team of (President) Sue and Rebecca Fay along with Brenda Stewart.
“We have our ninth annual golf tournament scheduled for Nov. 13 at the Bluffs Golf Course in Zolfo Springs. We work to support veterans and veteran’s services.”
Steve Ehlich had many items in his tent. His business is Command Headquarters. He makes military pins, patches, dog tags and golf towels. Karen and Russell Harper were browsing.
“I’m retired Navy,” said Russell. “We enjoy these veteran’s events. We also like to ride our bikes on a lot of the charity runs to help the veterans.”
The DAV (Disabled American Veterans) tent was manned by Edmund Fischer, Glenn West (VP of Veterans Services Council of Highlands County) and David Fearnley (Master Sgt., USAF retired – Sr. Vice Commander Services Officer).
Dimitris Panos, owner of Dimitri’s Restaurant in Sebring, debuted his Donut truck at the event.
“We are offering fresh donuts, ice cold lemonade and a special iced coffee. We will be taking the truck to future local events.”
“The Battle of the Bands received a $15,000 grant from Duke Energy to create ‘Bob’s Place,’ a veterans help and resource center in Avon Park,” said Feeney. “It will have computers, educational referrals, food and clothing bank information and applications for housing assistance.”