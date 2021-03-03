SEBRING — Vet Jam 2021, Bringin’ It Home for Our Heroes kicks off four days of live music and much more at 10 a.m. today (Thursday) at Lakeshore Mall, Sebring.
It is planned for four days, Thursday through Sunday, but Plan B may go into effect if the Saturday forecast for rain holds true.
Battle of the Bands, Inc. President and Vet Jam organizer Anna Marie Feeney said if Saturday is a rainout, the busy Saturday schedule would move to Sunday, which would include the poker run and the raffle drawings.
Some adjustments to the band schedule would occur on Sunday taking into account the performers who have prior commitments for the day, she noted.
It’s the seventh year for Vet Jam and the first year for the event to be at Lakeshore Mall, which provides plenty of space for parking, events, vendors and car shows, bike shows and boat shows.
Vet Jam includes: vendors, food trucks, a beer truck, poker run, raffles, 50/50 and a cornhole contest. The entry fee for the cornhole contest is $40 per team.
The cornhole tournament on Friday is hosted by the Avon Park Professional Firefighters Local 3132 and Highlands county firefighters and EMS Local 5147. Sign-up and warm up begins at 5 p.m. with the competition starting at 6 p.m. The contest is being run by St. Pete Cornhole.
Feeney said, “We have got people bringing in their boats to show them off Thursday night. I don’t know how many I am going to have. It sounded like a spontaneous thing.”
The Thursday live music lineup includes: The Southern Renegades, Krooked Creek, Save Your Fork and Power Surge.
The Friday band schedule includes: Blake Free (He Said, She Said), The Band Castelli, Raisin’ Cain and Crush.
The Saturday band schedule includes: Lotela Gold, Think Floyd, Red Headed Stepchild, Kai7en, Running Reckless and 10,000 Papercuts.
The Sunday music lineup includes: Free Agent, Teezher and Sargent Shredder.
Check the Vet Jam Facebook page for updates, the entire band schedule and for live streaming during the event with interviews with vendors, sponsors and band members.
All proceeds go to assist local veterans and veterans organizations.