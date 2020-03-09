AVON PARK — Downtown Avon Park was the place to be for music, food and fun Thursday through Sunday. Vet Jam 2020 was the reason. It’s a community event that brings people together.
Vet Jam is the flagship event of The Battle of the Bands, Inc., a veteran’s 501c3 organization that raises awareness and funds to assist local veteran’s projects and charities. The cool and windy weather Saturday morning did not keep people away from enjoying the event.
“We have four days of fun activities,” said organizer, Anna Marie Feeney. “This year’s event is dedicated to the Vice President of the organization, Christopher John Knight. He was my husband and sadly he passed away last week. He was a good man. In his younger days, he was a cowboy and a bull rider.”
Thursday was the opening day of the event with The Parade of Boats being the highlight. Since the weather was very mild, turnout was excellent. It was the perfect way to begin the weekend festivities.
Friday showcased the Winter Haven Water Sport Water Show with their Fly Boarding. There was also a car show and the Avon Park Fire Department cornhole contest.
“This is our sixth year,” Feeney said. “We have eight awesome food trucks on site. We also have a drone flying over the event to take pictures.”
The food trucks had treats such as deep-fried Oreos and Twinkies, barbecue, hot pretzels, cheesesteaks and fresh lemonade. A craft beer station was set up by the band stage.
Saturday was full of activities including the Cypress Gardens Water Show Team, the car and bike show and the Chili Cook-off.
The Battle of the Bands tent was filled with a variety of raffle items. Mary Alice Osterhout was buying her tickets from Moddie Desselle and Amanda Gorut.
“Just taking a chance. Who knows? I might win something,” Osterhout said.
Victor and Adriana Rodriguez, with Victor’s Table, had a variety of animals made from tires.
“The body is made of tires and the head is made of pressure treated wood,” explained Adriana. “We’ve been making roosters, alligators, flamingos, peacocks and more for about 12 years. Victor recently did a special order for a ring-necked pheasant.”
Rev. Joseph Stubblefield was handing out four-leaf clover coins for good luck.
“I’m with Christmas in the Highlands, Inc. Our project is ‘heart of service.’ Armor Radio is our on-line sponsor. We want to help veterans and their families suffering with PTSD and other needs. Two other local ministers and I will be starting biblical counseling later this month.”
The weekend was also loaded with fantastic musical entertainment and included Florida Country, Blackbird Anthem, Ransom, Raisin’ Cain, Lotela Gold, the VooDoo Kings, Covered in Black, Free Agent, He Said She Said, Southerndipity, Crush and the Heartland Pops.
Debbie Hadden was huddled up against the cold listening to the music on Saturday morning. “I love the music! I’ve been here all three days so far.”
Burn Out Candles is a regular at the Vet Jam event according to owners Allan and Vicki Spires. They offer soy candles and other treats. The Soy candles are clean burning, biodegradable, non-toxic and are all natural using essential oils.
All money raised during the event benefits the local veteran’s projects and charities in our community.